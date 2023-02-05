The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers are 10-13 overall and 7-3 at home, while Penn State is 14-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. The underdog is 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams.

The Nittany Lions are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 136. Before entering any Penn State vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Nebraska vs. Penn State:

Nebraska vs. Penn State spread: Nebraska +4.5

Nebraska vs. Penn State over/under: 136 points

Nebraska vs. Penn State money line: Nebraska +170, Penn State -205

Nebraska vs. Penn State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Nebraska

The game between Nebraska and the Illinois Fighting Illini last week was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 72-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sam Griesel (21 points) was the top scorer for Nebraska. For the season, Griesel is averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He's knocking down 43.9% of his field goals and he's scored double-digit points in eight of his last 10 games.

The Cornhuskers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games overall, but they've covered the spread in each of their last five contests played on Sunday.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State has to be hurting after a devastating 80-60 loss at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers this past Wednesday. The top scorer for the Nittany Lions was guard Seth Lundy (18 points). Lundy ranks second on the Nittany Lions in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. Jalen Pickett is the team's top scorer, averaging 17.4 points per contest.

Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Cornhuskers in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking the contest 76-65. Pickett recorded a double-double in that victory, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

How to make Nebraska vs. Penn State picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.