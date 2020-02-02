San Diego State retires jersey of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard then beats Utah State to improve to 23-0
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
Former San Diego State star Kawhi Leonard returned to Viejas Arena on Saturday to have his No. 15 jersey retired. The Aztecs also gave him a little drama.
No. 34San Diego State trailed Utah State longer than it has trailed any other team this season before pulling away late for an 80-68 victory over the visiting Aggies. San Diego State improved to 23-0 (12-0 Mountain West) with the victory, continuing to build on the previous school-record to start a season of 20-0 that came in 2010-11 during Leonard's sophomore season.
Leonard reflected on that 34-3 campaign that ended in the Sweet 16 during his halftime remarks.
"Man, thank you everybody for coming," Leonard said. "It's a dream come true. Just coming here, I wanted to make a name for myself and I wanted to put San Diego State on the map. I wanted to thank the coaching staff, coach (Steve) Fisher, for recruiting hard for wanting me to come to the school. This is why I'm the player (that I am) today. I had a great group of teammates coming in here trusting a freshman, passing me the ball, just wanting me to lead the team. I just thank them as well."
Leonard averaged 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a sophomore before declaring for the NBA Draft and beginning his professional career with the Spurs after he was picked 15th overall. He's won two NBA Finals MVP awards — one with San Antonio and one with Toronto — and is in his first season with the Clippers. Leonard's new teammates came to support him Saturday in San Diego.
"This is a great group," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told CBS Sports Network. "You didn't have to ask. We told them that Kawhi is getting his jersey retired, we'll have a plane for you and it's optional."
