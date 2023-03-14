Teams hoping to get a shot at the No. 1 top-seed Alabama Crimson Tide battle in a 2023 First Four matchup when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks meet the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday. The Redhawks (19-16, 10-8 Ohio Valley Conference), who won the OVC Tournament title, earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000. The Islanders (23-10, 14-4 Southland) won the Southland Conference Tournament crown for the second year in a row. The teams are a combined 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level.

The game from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, will tip off at 6:40 p.m. ET. SE Missouri State is averaging 78.1 points per game, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi averages 80.4. The Islanders are 4-point favorites in the latest Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 155.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi spread: Texas A&M-CC -4

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over/under: 155 points

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi money line: SEMO +152, Texas A&M-CC -180

SEMO: The Redhawks have 238 steals, an average of seven per game

TAMCC: The Islanders are connecting on 79% of their free throws this season

Why Texas A&M-CC can cover

Although the Islanders may be without senior guard Terrion Murdix, the Southland Defensive Player of the Year, who suffered a knee injury in the Southland Tournament Championship Game, they have a number of players capable of stepping up to fill his role. One of those is senior guard Jalen Jackson. Jackson poured in 17 points and dished out six assists in Wednesday's 75-71 Southland Final win over Northwestern State. For the year, he is averaging seven points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Senior guard Ross Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is connecting on 40.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.3% from 3-point range, and 86.5% of his foul shots. He has scored in double figures 14 times, including two games with 20 or more points. His best game was a 22-point performance in a 98-67 win over Alcorn State on Nov. 23.

Why Southeast Missouri State can cover

Helping power the Redhawks is sophomore guard Phillip Russell. In 32.3 minutes per game, Russell is averaging 18.2 points, five assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He is nearly automatic at the line, connecting on 81.7% of his free throws. He is coming off a 21-point, four-assist, two-steal and two-rebound performance in the OVC Championship Game win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. He has reached double-figure scoring in 19 consecutive games, including one double-double in that stretch.

Also leading Southeast Missouri State is senior guard Chris Harris, who was dominant in the OVC Tournament. He registered a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 91-83 win over Tennessee State in the quarterfinals, and scored 26 points in the championship game win over Tennessee Tech. In the 65-58 semifinal win over Morehead State, he scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists. For the year, he is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal per game.

