The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins attempt to avenge a painful loss when they take on the third-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in a Sweet 16 matchup in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. UCLA, which posted a 68-63 victory against Northwestern on Saturday, is looking for payback after suffering a 93-90 overtime loss to Gonzaga in the Final Four two years ago. The Bulldogs seek a spot in the Elite Eight for the third time in four Tournaments following their 84-81 triumph over TCU in the second round.

Tipoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. is set for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bruins are 1.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before locking in any Gonzaga vs. UCLA picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Gonzaga and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Gonzaga spread: Bruins -1.5

UCLA vs. Gonzaga over/under: 145.5 points

UCLA vs. Gonzaga money line: Bruins -125, Bulldogs +105

UCLA: The Bruins are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 NCAA Tournament games

GON: The Bulldogs have failed to cover their last seven March Madness contests

UCLA vs. Gonzaga picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins are in familiar territory as they have reached the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in 10 seasons and third straight under head coach Mick Cronin. The club came up with a tremendous effort from the free-throw line on Saturday, making 18 of its 21 attempts. Senior guard Tyger Campbell went 12-for-12 for UCLA's best individual performance from the charity stripe since Jordan Adams sank all 16 of his foul shots on Nov. 13, 2012 against UC Irvine.

Campbell, who leads the Bruins with an average of 4.9 assists, dished out a game-high seven against the Wildcats. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a strong game on Saturday as he topped all players with 24 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists. The senior guard increased his career point total to 1,773, moving him past Bill Walton (1,767) for 12th place on the school's all-time list.

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs trailed TCU by five points at halftime on Sunday before putting together a 51-point second half to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight time. Drew Timme was a force in the comeback, scoring 17 of his game-high 28 points after intermission and finishing with eight rebounds. The senior forward is 14th in the nation with an average of 21.1 points and leads Gonzaga with 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest.

Senior guard Rasir Bolton reached double digits for just the second time in seven games, scoring 17 points against the Horned Frogs after totaling 12 over his previous three outings. Malachi Smith had a strong performance as he came off the bench to record 11 points and five rebounds. The junior guard, who nailed a trio of 3-pointers, is averaging 8.5 points this season but has hit double figures in four of his last six games.

How to make Gonzaga vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 154 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.