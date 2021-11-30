The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the No. 17 Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the XL Center on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-4 overall and 1-4 on the road. There's a pretty obvious talent disparity, but Maryland-Eastern Shore has been exceeding expectations all season.

The Hawks are 5-0 against the spread this season, while UConn is 3-4 against the number. The Huskies are favored by 33 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 133.5.

Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore spread: Connecticut -33

Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore over-under: 133.5 points

What you need to know about Connecticut

UConn beat the VCU Rams 70-63 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for UConn was guard R.J. Cole, who had 26 points along with five rebounds. The former Howard star is now in his second season in the UConn lineup and is averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the 3-point line.

Isaiah Whaley also had 16 points in the overtime win and it will be interesting to see how Connecticut has recovered after playing three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Huskies have been off since Friday and won't play again until Saturday after this, so expect Dan Hurley to try to empty the bench if possible in this one.

What you need to know about Maryland-Eastern Shore

Meanwhile, the contest between Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Liberty Flames this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Maryland-Eastern Shore falling 73-61. However, the Hawks did comfortably cover the spread as 20.5-point underdogs.

Dom London had 16 points in the loss while Da'Shawn Phillip had an all-around productive day with seven points, seven assists, eight rebound and three steals. London is averaging 10.3 points per game this season while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and the Hawks will need him to continue to be an effective scorer against an up-tempo UConn offense.

How to make Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore picks

