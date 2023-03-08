A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament will be on the line when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Boston College Eagles square off in the second round on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Tar Heels (19-12) are the No. 7 seed in the tournament. They last played on Saturday, losing to rival Duke, 62-57, in Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, the Eagles (16-16) are the No. 10 seed. They knocked off Louisville, 80-62, on Tuesday to advance to the second round.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 11.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138. Before making any Boston College vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Boston College spread: Tar Heels -11.5

North Carolina vs. Boston College over/under: 138 points

North Carolina vs. Boston College money line: Tar Heels -700, Eagles +500

UNC: The Tar Heels rank seventh in the nation in rebounds per game (39.9)

BC: The Eagles lead the ACC in bench scoring (19.4 points per game)

Why North Carolina can cover



North Carolina has one of the best players in the country in Armando Bacot. A 6-foot-11 senior, Bacot is the only player in the ACC in the top 10 in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounding (10.8 rebounds per game) and field goal percentage (55.3%). For his efforts this season, Bacot was named to the all-ACC first team.

In addition, the Tar Heels are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. They are averaging 39.9 rebounds per game, which leads the conference and ranks seventh in the nation. They also average 28.7 defensive rebounds a game, which is tops in the ACC and eighth in Div. I.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has arguably the most effective bench in the conference. The Eagles receive 19.4 points per game from their bench, which is the most of any team in the ACC. Senior CJ Penha Jr. is the leading scorer among players who did not start at least half of the team's games, averaging 6.5 points per game. On Wednesday, Boston College will face a North Carolina team that ranks last in the ACC and 338th in the country in bench points (11.8 points per game).

In addition, the Eagles take on a Tar Heels team that struggles from behind the 3-point arc. North Carolina ranks last in the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 30.9%.

