The VCU Rams attempt to complete a sweep of the season series when they host the Dayton Flyers in an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Tuesday. VCU (18-6, 9-2), which has won eight of its last nine overall contests, posted a 63-62 victory at Dayton last month in their first meeting of the campaign. That defeat ended a seven-game winning streak for the Flyers (15-9, 7-4), who have lost three of their last five outings.

Tip-off at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rams are 4-point favorites in the latest VCU vs. Dayton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.

VCU vs. Dayton spread: Rams -4

VCU vs. Dayton over/under: 130 points

VCU vs. Dayton money line: Rams -190, Flyers +158

VCU: The Rams are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against teams with winning records

DAY: The Flyers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven overall contests

Why VCU can cover

The Rams are led offensively by Adrian Baldwin Jr., who is averaging 13.5 points per contest. The junior guard is coming off his best performance of the season as he hit four 3-pointers while going 12-for-15 from the floor en route to a career-high 37 points in the Rams' 73-65 victory against Saint Louis. Baldwin was limited to six points in last month's triumph over Dayton, but senior forward David Shriver recorded a team-high 18 off the bench as VCU rallied from a 16-point deficit to improve to 16-8 in the all-time series.

Brandon Johns Jr. scored 16 points against the Flyers and is second on the team with an average of 12.3 per game. The senior forward, who was 7-for-10 from the field for 15 points versus Saint Louis, has reached double figures in 10 of his last 11 contests. The Rams have turned it up offensively of late, averaging 74.2 points over their last 13 games after scoring 66.2 per contest in their first 11 outings.

Why Dayton can cover

DaRon Holmes II is the leading scorer for the Flyers with an average of 17.8 points. The sophomore forward was nearly perfect from the field in Dayton's 68-59 loss at St. Bonaventure on Saturday, going 7-for-8 from the field en route to a game-high 21 points. Holmes, who leads the nation with 66 dunks, registered 13 points in the first meeting with the Rams.

Toumani Camara recorded the fourth of his five double-doubles this season in the loss to VCU as he led all players with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The junior forward is first in the conference with an average of nine boards per game and has reached double digits nine times this season. Camara tops the Flyers with 30 steals and is second on the team with 24 blocked shots.

