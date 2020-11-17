|
|
|FLA
|VANDY
No. 6 Florida on prowl vs. winless Vanderbilt
No. 6 Florida hopes to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Florida (5-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) has been on a roll since its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, thanks to an offense that averages 45.8 points, 511.7 yards per game and 7.4 yards per play.
Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has 2,171 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and three interceptions to establish himself as a Heisman Trophy contender.
Trask has plenty of help. Eight Gators have logged at least 100 receiving yards with tight end Kyle Pitts leading the way with 24 receptions, 414 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
The defense is doing its part as well. Zach Carter was named the SEC's defensive lineman of the week for the second time this season after Saturday's three-tackle, one-sack performance that included a 35-yard touchdown on a fumble return in a 63-35 victory over Arkansas.
The Commodores (0-6, 0-6) are watching their season go in a different direction and the problems start on defense.
Vanderbilt ranks 12th in the SEC in scoring defense (35.8 points) and 11th in total defense (443 yards). Its 7 yards allowed per play is 12th in the league. Vanderbilt also ranks last in the SEC in turnover margin at minus-seven.
Kentucky is last in the league in total offense and defeated the Commodores,38-35, on Saturday. The Wildcats didn't punt until the final seconds of the third quarter.
But Trask said the Gators won't take the Commodores lightly, even after a 56-0 home victory over them last season.
"Some people even said (Arkansas) was a trap game, but we did a great job of ignoring all the outside noise and focusing on our job and what we can do and just practicing to our full potential every single day," Trask said. "... We're not playing (just) to win every game, we're playing to play to our full potential every game, which obviously, hopefully, includes winning."
Vanderbilt has at least found a bright spot with a young offense that is guided by first-year coordinator Todd Fitch. The Commodores exceeded 400 yards total offense in each of the last three games.
A pair of true freshman quarterbacks have been a reason for excitement.
Ken Seals has hit 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns. There have also been eight interceptions, but Seals showed growth against Kentucky by not turning over the ball.
Backup quarterback Mike Wright also accounted for a rushing and passing score when inserted in a pair of goal-to-go situations last week.
There might be opportunity to move the ball against the Gators, who give up 411.3 yards and 30 points per game.
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason secured his seventh losing season at Vanderbilt in as many tries with a 38-35 loss at Kentucky last week. Speculation has only grown as to whether Mason will return to for an eighth year.
"I haven't had any conversations with anybody," Mason said this week, when asked if he has spoken with school officials about his future.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|455
|354
|Total Plays
|63
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|79
|Rush Attempts
|31
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|340
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|455
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|24/32
|340
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|9
|37
|1
|13
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|7
|35
|0
|8
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|7
|21
|0
|6
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|4
|7
|0
|13
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|6
|6
|107
|1
|36
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|5
|94
|0
|46
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|7
|5
|56
|0
|17
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|4
|3
|44
|1
|34
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 40 LB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 28 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|44.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|24.7
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|18/29
|275
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|13
|38
|0
|9
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|10
|36
|0
|7
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|5
|25
|0
|15
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|3
|-20
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|8
|4
|97
|2
|58
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|6
|76
|0
|35
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|7
|4
|54
|0
|16
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|3
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
W. Sheppard 81 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Miller 63 OL
|G. Miller
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 S
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 92 DL
|D. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins Jr. 95 DL
|R. Wilkins Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
|R. Reitmaier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Cooke 37 P
|P. Cooke
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|6
|38.0
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - VANDY 39(10:10 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from FLA 39 Downed at the FLA 1.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - VANDY 39(10:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - VANDY 34(10:14 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - VANDY 34(10:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(10:42 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 63-G.Miller. 63-G.Miller to FLA 34 for -8 yards (40-J.Pierre).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 30(11:01 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to FLA 26 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 37(11:22 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 30 for 7 yards (28-T.Hopper22-R.Torrence).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(11:55 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 37 for 2 yards (1-B.Cox55-K.Campbell).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 47(12:13 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to FLA 39 for 14 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - VANDY 31(12:34 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 47 for 16 yards (23-J.Hill).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 42(13:21 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 31 for -11 yards (8-K.Bogle9-G.Dexter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(13:45 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 42 for 2 yards (8-K.Bogle55-K.Campbell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 25(14:05 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 40 for 15 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(14:25 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 25 for 3 yards (55-K.Campbell28-T.Hopper).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 39(14:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 22 FUMBLES (33-D.Jerkins). 30-D.Wright runs ob at VAN 22 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(14:41 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 45(15:00 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to VAN 39 for 6 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(0:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 45 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins94-R.Reitmaier).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 36(0:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 49 for 13 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 32(1:14 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 36 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney92-D.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(1:43 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 32 for 3 yards (26-A.Orji94-R.Reitmaier).
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 63 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 39 for 37 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith27-R.McCord). Penalty on FLA 82-J.Weston Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(2:12 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(2:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman runs ob at VAN 42 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Pierre17-Z.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 2(3:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 9(3:16 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 2 for 7 yards (7-D.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(3:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 20(3:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to VAN 9 for 11 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith28-A.George).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(4:26 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 20 for 8 yards (23-J.Mahoney14-M.Worship).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(4:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 28 for 13 yards (11-J.Harris).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 17 - FLA 13(5:32 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 41 for 46 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - FLA 10(6:05 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 13 for 3 yards (14-M.Worship).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(6:22 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 31 for 11 yards (95-R.Wilkins). Penalty on FLA 76-R.Gouraige Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 20. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 12(6:59 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 20 for 8 yards (44-C.James50-E.Barr).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 9(7:29 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 12 for 3 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 36(7:37 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 55 yards from VAN 36 out of bounds at the FLA 9.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 36(7:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 25 - VANDY 20(8:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 36 for 16 yards (6-S.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:08 - 3rd) Team penalty on VAN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(8:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 35 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(9:10 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for no gain (17-Z.Carter11-M.Diabate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:47 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for 4 yards (40-J.Pierre55-K.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(9:51 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 5(10:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Grimes to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze30-D.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 8(11:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to VAN 5 for 3 yards (23-J.Mahoney7-D.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 8(11:43 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 8 for no gain (92-D.Green28-A.George).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(12:18 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 8 for 7 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(12:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at VAN 15 for 36 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 42(13:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at FLA 49 for 7 yards (11-J.Harris). Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(13:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:09 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 36 for 2 yards (14-M.Worship90-C.Tidd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 34 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 35 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 34 for 9 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(0:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 34 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 31(0:30 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 31. 1-K.Toney to FLA 34 for 7 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:37 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 31 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney91-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:44 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(0:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(1:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 34 for 12 yards (15-E.Hamilton33-D.Jerkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 49(1:24 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to VAN 46 for 3 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(1:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at VAN 49 for 9 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 31(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs ob at FLA 42 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(2:02 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 31 for -1 yard (48-A.Mintze26-A.Orji).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(2:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at FLA 32 for 17 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 38(2:42 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 38 out of bounds at the FLA 15.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 38(2:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - VANDY 29(3:05 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 38 for 9 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(3:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 29 for -6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(3:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on FLA 3-M.Wilson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at VAN 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:13 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton55-K.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 15(4:15 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 15(4:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 15(5:05 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 15 for no gain (48-A.Mintze10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(5:37 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 15 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 24(6:02 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 20 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney33-D.Jerkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 28(6:41 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 24 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(7:13 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 28 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 46(7:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (28-A.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(7:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 26(8:02 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 20 yards from VAN 26 out of bounds at the VAN 46.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 26(8:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 24(8:42 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 26 for 2 yards (5-K.Elam9-G.Dexter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(8:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 36(8:47 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 40 yards from FLA 36 to VAN 24 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 37(9:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 36 for -1 yard (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 31(10:01 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 37 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(10:30 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 31 for no gain (7-D.Moore95-R.Wilkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(11:06 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 31 for 13 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 44(11:12 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 26 yards from FLA 44 out of bounds at the FLA 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 44(11:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 39(11:23 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 40(11:44 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 39 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 35(11:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Team penalty on VAN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 35 for 9 yards (3-M.Wilson51-V.Miller).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(12:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 44 for 35 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 11(13:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 21 for 10 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(13:40 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 11 for 1 yard (15-J.Copeland8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(14:09 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 10 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - VANDY 41(14:19 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 49 yards from FLA 41 Downed at the VAN 10.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 47(14:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -6 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 47(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 43(0:27 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 47 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(0:36 - 1st) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 48. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 33(1:26 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 48 for 15 yards (11-J.Harris26-A.Orji).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 31(2:06 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 33 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(2:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 31 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 56 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 26 for 17 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith50-E.Barr).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 7(2:49 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 5(3:17 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow pushed ob at FLA 7 for -2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 9(4:01 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 5 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(4:35 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 9 for 3 yards (8-K.Bogle55-K.Campbell).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:56 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 81-W.Sheppard. 81-W.Sheppard to FLA 12 for 24 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 41(5:26 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 36 for 5 yards (91-M.Dunlap).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(5:53 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 41 for 5 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 49(5:59 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 49(6:04 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:32 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 49 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney55-K.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(6:51 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 44 for 11 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(7:19 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 33 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 32 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 27(7:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 29(8:31 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 27 for 2 yards (28-A.George33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(8:38 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 45(9:09 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 29 for 16 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 45(9:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(9:53 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 45 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo95-R.Wilkins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(10:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 48 for 15 yards (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(10:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 37 for 13 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 61 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 24 for 20 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 16(10:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FLA Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 21(11:22 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 16 for 5 yards (9-G.Dexter51-V.Miller).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:00 - 1st) 8-K.Seals to FLA 21 for -3 yards (10-A.Chatfield9-G.Dexter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(12:17 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to FLA 18 for 12 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 36(12:55 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to FLA 30 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(13:24 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 36 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis13-D.Stiner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 46(13:44 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 40 for 6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 46(13:59 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 46 for no gain (11-M.Diabate55-K.Campbell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(14:29 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 46 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(14:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 45 for 18 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 27 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell11-M.Diabate).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
