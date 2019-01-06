2019 NFL Draft: Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson latest play caller to enter draft class

Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to the Jackson's Instagram account. The move is actually somewhat surprising since, according to a previous report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Jackson was initially expected to transfer from the Bulls and try his luck elsewhere as a grad transfer.

And it would have been a promising move, too. Jackson was the 2018 MAC Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team selection, leading the conference with 3,131 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. There would be plenty of Power Five suitors who would have given Jackson a shot to play at the highest level if that's what he wanted. Instead, though, he'll take his chances in the upcoming draft.

Still, this could be an interesting move as well. CBS Sports' latest mock draft has three quarterbacks -- Missouri's Drew Lock, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Duke's Daniel Jones -- being taken in the first 11 picks, though it should be noted that Haskins officially has yet to declare. That said, with Justin Fields transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, one could certainly surmise that Haskins is likely to declare.

At 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Jackson has the measureables that NFL teams covet and he has plenty of tape on file. With a strong showing at his pro day and the NFL combine, Jackson could easily be in the conversation for QB1 come draft day. This is, after all, considered to be an overall weaker quarterback class. However, that never seems to stop NFL teams from drafting a quarterback high. The type of guaranteed money that comes from a Day 1 selection may not be there next year, especially if Jackson's move to another school didn't plan out as expected.