2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, top projected CB in this class, leaving school early
Okudah is likely a top-10 player in the upcoming draft
In the days following Ohio State's loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, an exodus of extremely talented Buckeyes players to the NFL was expected. Indeed, that time has come. Penning a letter to his mom in The Players' Tribune, cornerback Jeff Okudah announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.
Okudah's letter is worth a read even if the news of him leaving isn't all that surprising. It details the loss of his mother, Marie, to lymphoma three years ago, and how Okudah grew into the person he is today in the wake of that tragedy. These are the types of fascinating and real stories that help humanize these players.
As far as Okudah's draft prospects are concerned, his departure is a no-brainer. The junior from Grand Prairie, Texas, is ranked as the top cornerback in the draft class and the No. 3 overall prospect, per CBS Sports. Indeed, Chris Trapasso has Okudah going at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions according to his latest mock draft. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Okudah has ideal size for the position and is an excellent cover corner capable of going up against some of the best wide receivers in the game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2020 Rose Bowl odds, expert picks, bets
West Coast handicapper Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Oregon Ducks.
-
Georgia vs. Baylor, Sugar Bowl pick
Baylor can cap off its dream season against an undermanned Georgia team
-
Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl pick
The 'Granddaddy of Them All' is all set to take its New Year's Day stage with the Badgers and...
-
Nevada vs. Ohio, Potato Bowl pick
The Wolf Pack and Bobcats are your Friday afternoon college football entertainment
-
Minnesota WR makes one-handed TD catch
This is the best catch of 2020 so far
-
OK State's Wallace returning for 2020
This was quite the announcement to start the new year for Pokes fans
-
Alabama vs. Michigan live updates
Live analysis and highlights from New Year's Day showdown between No. 13 Alabama and No. 14...
-
Florida takes down UVa in Orange Bowl
The Gators were in control most of the way as they earned a second straight New Year's Six...
-
Auburn vs. Minnesota live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Auburn vs. Minnesota football game