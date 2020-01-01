2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, top projected CB in this class, leaving school early

In the days following Ohio State's loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, an exodus of extremely talented Buckeyes players to the NFL was expected. Indeed, that time has come. Penning a letter to his mom in The Players' Tribune, cornerback Jeff Okudah announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Okudah's letter is worth a read even if the news of him leaving isn't all that surprising. It details the loss of his mother, Marie, to lymphoma three years ago, and how Okudah grew into the person he is today in the wake of that tragedy. These are the types of fascinating and real stories that help humanize these players.

As far as Okudah's draft prospects are concerned, his departure is a no-brainer. The junior from Grand Prairie, Texas, is ranked as the top cornerback in the draft class and the No. 3 overall prospect, per CBS Sports. Indeed, Chris Trapasso has Okudah going at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions according to his latest mock draft. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Okudah has ideal size for the position and is an excellent cover corner capable of going up against some of the best wide receivers in the game.