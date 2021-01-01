Having success on the ground against the Texas A&M Aggies' third-ranked rushing defense was going to be difficult enough for the North Carolina Tar Heels. With 1,000-yard rushers Michael Carter and Javonte Williams both electing to skip the matchup in favor of preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, the task became even tougher. The 13th-ranked Tar Heels will have to take a different approach when they face the No. 5 Aggies in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.

North Carolina (8-3) also will be without wideout Dyami Brown, who also opted out of the event after ranking sixth in the nation with 1,099 receiving yards during the regular season. Texas A&M (8-1) is riding a seven-game winning streak after rolling to a 34-13 triumph at Tennessee on Dec. 19. The Aggies are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.5. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Texas A&M picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

The founder of Football Gameplan, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high-school football before becoming a SportsLine expert and CBS Sports HQ analyst. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, Hunt has a keen eye for the Tar Heels' tendencies. He's a stunning 13-3 against the spread in his last 16 college football picks for or against North Carolina.

Now, he has set his sights on UNC vs. Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl 2021. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for Texas A&M vs. UNC:

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina spread: Aggies -7.5

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina over-under: 65.5 points

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina money line: Aggies -270, Tar Heels +220

TEXAM: The Aggies are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 non-conference games

UNC: The Tar Heels are 1-4 ATS in their last five contests following a straight-up win

Why Texas A&M can cover



The Aggies have allowed an average of 92.2 rushing yards this year after limiting Tennessee to 24 in their regular-season finale. The club is ranked 11th nationally in total defense (316.6 yards) and has held its opponents to 20 points or fewer in five of its last six contests. Texas A&M got off to a slow start against the Volunteers, yielding a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but scored on its first four possessions (three TDs, field goal) to gain control.

Kellen Mond completed 26-of-32 attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown versus Tennessee while running for 59 yards and a score. The senior has thrown for 2,050 yards and 19 scores with only three interceptions and is one of four players on the team this year with over 220 yards on the ground (258). Mond has produced 92 career TDs (71 passing) and is two away from passing Johnny Manziel for first place on the school's all-time list.

Why North Carolina can cover

Sam Howell was a jack of all trades offensively in the Tar Heels' 62-26 rout at then-No. 10 Miami on Dec. 12, and he might need to come up with an even bigger performance on Saturday. The sophomore threw a touchdown pass, ran for a TD and made a one-yard catch for a score as North Carolina posted its first win over a top-10 opponent since edging a fourth-ranked Hurricanes team 31-28 at home on Oct. 30, 2004. Howell joined Marquise Williams (2014 vs. Notre Dame) as the only players in school history to record passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game.

With Carter (1,245 yards) and Javonte Williams (1,140) both opting out and fellow running back D.J. Jones (foot) sidelined, North Carolina needs someone to lead the ground attack. The options include freshman Elijah Green, sophomore Josh Henderson and junior British Brooks, who have gained a total of 147 yards on 31 carries this season. Howell is third on the team with 121 rushing yards and five TDs.

How to make Texas A&M vs. North Carolina picks

