Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the SEC's hardest-working player of the week

Tua Tagovailoa has surpassed the status of scary good. The Alabama quarterback could probably win the SEC hardest-working player every week, but he was something special against Tennessee on Saturday. Tagovailoa only needed 19 completions to throw for 306 yards and four touchdowns in No. 1 Alabama's 58-21 win over the Volunteers.

Tagovailoa's stats this year are, to be frank, stupid. He's completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,066 yards, and he has 25 touchdowns to zero interceptions. The lefty's rating this season is 238.8. It's a Heisman campaign in just about every way so far.

Alabama always looks like a juggernaut, but it looks harder to stop the tide than ever this year. Alabama is now 8-0 this season, No. 1 in the country, and averaging 54.1 points per game. In fact, it's getting harder and harder to ignore that we may be in for yet another Alabama-Clemson match-up, with both programs looking unstoppable right now.

Tagovailoa now has a bye week before Alabama turns its sights to an LSU defense that will be without Devin White in the first half because of a late targeting on Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald. Safety Grant Delpit will try to pick up the slack, but Tagovailoa has proven unstoppable thus far on the season.