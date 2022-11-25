The 2022 Iron Bowl may not have championship-level stakes, but the game will not be lacking intensity. Auburn travels to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week as the Crimson Tide and Tigers write another chapter in this historic rivalry game.

Alabama is looking to avoid its first three-loss season since 2010, and it has the opportunity to deny Auburn bowl eligibility in the process. Following their overtime loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Crimson Tide have bounced back with two straight wins just in time for the Tigers to come to town. The Iron Bowl has been pretty even in recent years, but Alabama can make it three straight wins over Auburn with a win. The Tide are a big favorite over their in-state rival, but they can never afford to take this game lightly.

As rumors about the Auburn coaching search swirl, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has provided energy to a team that looked dead in the water just a few weeks ago. Since Williams took over, the Tigers have gone 2-1 with the only loss coming in overtime against Mississippi State. Alabama will provide the biggest challenge Williams has faced as the interim, but it's clear that the Tigers have bought into his leadership. Because of that, Auburn might have a shot to make things interesting in Tuscaloosa.

How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Three players to watch

Bryce Young, Alabama QB: It seems unlikely that Young will win a second consecutive Heisman Trophy, but that doesn't change the fact that he has been brilliant all year. At times, Young has been a one-man show for the Alabama offense, which hasn't had the type of explosive wide receivers we've grown accustomed to seeing. In what may likely be Young's final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Young has the chance to put on one more show at home.

Derrick Hall, Auburn EDGE: If Auburn is going to spring the upset against Alabama, Hall will have to limit the damage that Young does when he has the ball. Hall has been a standout on the Tigers' defense all season with 10.5 tackles for loss. 6.5 sacks and an interception. Hall and the rest of the Auburn defense will have to take some pressure off the offense, which is averaging just 24.5 points per game.

Will Anderson, Alabama LB: Anderson hasn't put up the absurd numbers he did in 2021, but that was always going to be a high bar to clear. He is still one of the best defenders in the country, and is on a path to being a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Through 11 games, Anderson has totaled 14.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and an interception. Much like Young, Saturday afternoon will be a final opportunity for Anderson to do what he does best in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction

At the risk of being extremely cliché, throw out the records when looking at this game. Alabama is a couple of plays from being undefeated, but it is also a couple of plays away from having four losses. The Crimson Tide have operated on thin margins at times throughout the season, and the Iron Bowl has a tendency to get weird. On the other sideline, Auburn looks like a very different team these days. The Tigers have played much better football in the last three weeks, albeit against lesser opponents than Alabama. Now, they have a chance to spring an upset on their biggest rival and earn a bowl game trip. I'm not sure I'm willing to go that far, but Auburn will cover in Tuscaloosa. Prediction: Auburn +22

