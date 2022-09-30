Arizona looks to win its second Pac-12 home game in three years against Colorado on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats enter at 2-2 coming off a 49-31 road loss to California where they gave up four second half scores to the Golden Bears. Colorado has been arguably the worst Power 5 conference team all season at 0-4, with no defeat closer than 25 points. Last week they lost 45-17 to undefeated UCLA at home. In last year's matchup, Colorado shut out the Wildcats, 34-0 in Boulder.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 57. Before entering any Colorado vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Colorado and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Colorado:

Arizona vs. Colorado spread: Arizona -17.5

Arizona vs. Colorado over/under: 57 points

Arizona vs. Colorado picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Arizona Wildcats -17.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Colorado

If there was a bright spot for Colorado against UCLA, it was the development of true freshman QB Owen McCown, the son of NFL veteran Josh McCown. Making his first career start against the Bruins, McCown completed 26 of 42 passes for 258 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Despite being sacked five times and registering -32 rushing yards, the freshman QB also ran for a score.

A key to Colorado's success on Saturday might be to attack the Arizona rush defense, which ranks as the 7th worst in college football entering Week 5. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, they're in the bottom 20 of all FBS teams in rushing yards, with only 411 through four games. It's going to be another uphill battle for Colorado, who is on pace to be one of the worst Power 5 conference teams in recent history.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats' loss to Cal in Week 4 was primarily due to issues on defense, but three turnovers from QB Jayden de Laura didn't help Arizona's cause either. Despite throwing for 401 yards and two scores, de Laura's second half mishaps cost Arizona any chance at victory. The sophomore QB transfer from Washington State has made plenty of plays for his new team, throwing for 1,149 yards and accounting for nine touchdowns in four games. UTEP transfer WR Jacob Cowing has been a star for the Wildcats, with 28 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns thus far on the young season.

The key for Arizona's success on Saturday might be through the running game, considering Colorado has allowed the most rushing yards per game among FBS schools (323.3). Running backs Michael Wiley (35-210-3), DJ Williams (26-131-1), and Jonah Coleman (31-112-2) should be used in a committee early and often as the Wildcats look to add to CU's misery facing opposing rushers.

How to make Colorado vs. Arizona picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Colorado and Arizona? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Arizona spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.