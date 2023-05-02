Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo was hospitalized and is currently in stable condition after being involved in a car accident on Monday, the team announced. The sophomore, who started four games for the Razorbacks this past season, is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Yesterday morning, Quincey McAdoo was involved in an automobile accident," Arkansas said in a statement. "He was transported to Washington Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and recovering. Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

After arriving to Arkansas as a three-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class, McAdoo was converted to the other side of the ball midway through the season, which opened up the door for him to start games at cornerback. During the last five games of the season, he recorded 30 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack.

McAdoo missed five practices earlier this spring due to an undisclosed injury but returned in time for Arkansas' spring game.

"We've had extensive conversations about him on offense, him on defense," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, according to 247Sports. "With the emergence of the new staff, I think he's more comfortable staying where he was. I think there might have been a point where he might have wanted to move to offense, but he's going to stay on defense because I think he feels like he can help the team, help himself, more over there."

Arkansas finished the 2022 season 7-6 which included a thrilling 55-53 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. The Hogs started the season 3-0 with wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and FCS-Missouri State before losing three consecutive games. Arkansas opens up the 2023 season at home against Western Carolina.