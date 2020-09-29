Arkansas State has been forced to postpone its last two games against Central Arkansas and Tulsa due to COVID-19 outbreaks and contact tracing. Count Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson among those in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus. Meeting with reporters on Monday, Anderson revealed that he tested positive shortly after the Sept. 12 win at Kansas State -- a fact not previously made public.

"I tested positive, and I ran a fever for 10 days. And I know that's going to take a lot of people by surprise. I didn't announce it like [Florida State coach] Mike Norvell did," Anderson said per KAIT-TV.

Anderson noted, however, that the postponements weren't due to his condition. Though he wouldn't have been able to coach against Central Arkansas, the game was pushed back to due to overall availability on the roster.

"At the time, there were a lot of other things going on. And we knew we weren't going to be playing, so knew I wasn't going to miss a game. I actually got sick coming straight out of Kansas State game. I got sick within a couple days, started having symptoms. Physically tested positive on Wednesday, but was sick within a couple days. As it turned out, I would not have been able to coach at that week. That had zero bearing on us postponing the game. To be honest with you, it was strictly available bodies to play safely. That had nothing to do with me testing positive."

So far, three FBS coaches have publicly confirmed they've tested positive for COVID-19: Anderson, Norvell and Toledo coach Jason Candle. Norvell missed the Week 4 game against Miami. The Los Angeles Times also reported that UCLA coach Chip Kelly tested positive for the virus in March during the early days of the pandemic in the United States.

Arkansas State's next game is against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 3.