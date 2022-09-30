The Boise State Broncos will try to bounce back from a shocking loss when they host the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday in a Mountain West Conference game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Last week the Broncos (2-2, 1-0 in MWC) lost 27-10 at UTEP despite being 16.5-point favorites. The loss was Boise State's first against the Miners in seven all-time meetings. Meanwhile the Aztecs (2-2) rebounded from a loss at No. 14 Utah with a 17-14 victory over Toledo. In that game, San Diego State forced four turnovers for the first time since 2019. Taylen Green will take over at quarterback Boise State after Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal this week.

Boise State vs. San Diego State spread: Broncos -6.5

Boise State vs. San Diego State over/under: 39 points

Boise State vs. San Diego State money line: Broncos -267, Aztecs +215

BSU: JL Skinner ranks second in the conference in tackles per game (9.0)

SDSU: Jordan Byrd ranks seventh in the country in punt returns (17.8 yards per return)

Why the Boise State can cover

Boise State's defense has been solid to start the season. The Broncos are giving up just 266.8 total yards per game, which ranks 15th in the country. They also are allowing just 159.8 passing yards a game, which ranks 13th in the FBS. The defense faces a San Diego State offense that averages just 73.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 130th in the country.

In addition, Boise State's defense will have the advantage on third down. The Broncos are allowing opponents to convert just 26.4% of third downs this season, which ranks 13th in the country. Meanwhile the Aztecs offense is converting just 21.2% of its first downs, which ranks 129th in the nation.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State has a versatile playmaker in Jordan Byrd. A 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior, Byrd has three rushing touchdowns and one punt return touchdown this season. His 17.8 yards per punt return average leads the conference and ranks seventh in the country.

In addition, the Aztecs face a Boise State offense that has struggled to move the ball this season. The Broncos average just 283.2 yards of total offense, which ranks 121st in the country. In last week's loss to UTEP, they managed just 84 yards rushing and 177 yards of total offense.

