Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Boston College Eagles face off at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is coming off a 27-13 loss against Notre Dame in its opener. Boston College, meanwhile, is set to make its season debut against the Blue Devils on Saturday.

The Blue Devils are favored by six-points in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Boston College vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Boston College vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -6

Duke vs. Boston College over-under: 51.5 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Duke -230, Boston College +195

What you need to know about Duke

Duke was 5-7 last year and is coming off of a 27-13 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. Quarterback Chase Brice completed 20-of-37 passes for 259 yards in Saturday's loss. Brice also rushed 10 times for 16 yards and a touchdown against the Fighting Irish. Wide receiver Eli Pancol had a strong outing for Duke, finishing with three receptions for 78 yards.

Duke enters Saturday's ACC showdown having lost five of its last six games. The Blue Devils have also struggled to cover the spread as favorites. In fact, Duke is just 2-8-1 against the spread in its last 11 games as the favorite.

What you need to know about Boston College

Boston College finished last season with a 6-7 record, eventually losing to Cincinnati 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl. Junior running back David Bailey returns to Boston College's offense which will feature four experienced offensive linemen. Bailey carried the ball 148 times last season for 844 yards and seven touchdowns. Bailey averaged over five yards per carry a season ago, and he's expected to be featured early and often against a Duke defense that gave up over 175 yards rushing last week against Notre Dame.

How to make Duke vs. Boston College picks

The model has simulated Duke vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Duke spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.