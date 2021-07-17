Four-star athlete Keon Sabb made his college decision known on Saturday live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, made Dabo Swinney and the Clemson program extremely happy by giving his verbal commitment to the Tigers over a finalist group that included Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

"They're a national championship team. Coach Swinney developed a good relationship with me. He made me and my family feel like home," Sabb said on CBS Sports HQ.

The commitment was expected. The 247Sports Crystal Ball projected the Tigers would land Sabb, a projected safety who is listed by the site as the No. 60 overall player and sixth-ranked athlete in the Class of 2022.

Sabb is a three-sport star who stars on the basketball court and in the 100-meter dash on the track. He began his career at Glassboro (New Jersey) High School before transferring to IMG and becoming the fourth-ranked prospect in the Sunshine State.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Sabb.

"Excellent frame for free safety. Carries 175 pounds well and can easily add 20 pounds. High-level basketball player. Has skill set for free safety and nickel. Quick feet. Has loose hips and can turn and run with receiver. Drives well on ball in front. Tracks ball and is instinctive. Plays physical in run game. Needs to be more aggressive attacking ball. Often leads with shoulder rather than wrapping when tackling. Fine-tuning footwork important. Adding strength throughout frame needed. Multi-year starter at top 15 program with early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

