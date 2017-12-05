Coaching carousel: Mike Norvell signs extension to stay at Memphis

Memphis is keeping its coach amid an ever-turning coaching carousel.

On Tuesday, Tigers coach Mike Norvell announced on Twitter that he had signed a new extension to stay with the program. Norvell's name had been linked to the Arkansas job, which is reportedly nearing an end to its coaching search with SMU coach Chad Morris' name emerging as the front runner.

"So excited about the future of Memphis Tiger football and to announce that I have signed an extension to continue to lead this great program!" Norvell tweeted. The details of Norvell's contract have not yet been released publicly, but the Commercial Appeal reports that Norvel is inked into a "five-year contract through the 2022 season worth $13 million."

Norvell earned $1.86 million in 2017, according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

Norvell is 18-7 in two seasons with Memphis, including 10-2 this year with an appearance in the American Athletic Conference title game. The Tigers were rematched against UCF, falling just short 62-55. They will play Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30.