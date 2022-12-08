Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle as the coaching carousel slows down and the early signing period for high school prospects approaches. Among them is Purdue, which was left in a lurch as a result of a chain reaction set off by Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati to take the Wisconsin job. Following that move, Scott Satterfield left Louisville to replace Fickell at Cincinnati. Then, just days after the Boilermakers made a landmark achievement by appearing in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time, they lost coach Jeff Brohm, who exited to replace Satterfield at Louisville.

It was an understandable move given what Brohm accomplished at Purdue ... and that Louisville is his hometown and alma mater. Still, the timing is tough for the Boilermakers. Brohm's replacement will be tasked with figuring out the program's 2023 roster at an awkward time with the transfer portal window and the Dec. 21 early signing day approaching quickly.

Other new Big Ten West hires, such as Fickell and Matt Rhule at Nebraska, will have a head start on Purdue's eventual hire in the roster management frenzy. Despite its challenges, however, Purdue is still a Power Five job in a rich conference, and it should attract plenty of interest.

Otherwise, Stanford is the only other Power Five job that open following David Shaw's resignation after 12 seasons in Palo Alto, California. Shaw leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record and a universally respected figure in college football.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped of the cycle, and things spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. Arizona State canned Herm Edwards after a 1-3 start and NCAA investigations, while Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start at Wisconsin.

And that was just the beginning. But now that the carousel is hitting its final few spins, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Brohm's move to Louisville.