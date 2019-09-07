College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Syracuse

After a sluggish first half, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide looked dominant in a 42-3 win over Duke during the first week of their season, out-gaining Duke 512-204, pick up 30 first downs to Duke's 11, and possessing the ball for 36:37. Now they'll look to put together another dominant performance as 55-point favorites at home against New Mexico State in the latest Week 2 college football odds. The nearly eight-touchdown spread will be one of the largest college football lines we'll see all season. Alabama's primary competition on the national scene, Clemson, will have a much more difficult route to remaining unbeaten on Saturday. The top-ranked Tigers will take on No. 12 Texas A&M at home, but are still current 17-point favorites in the current Week 2 college football spreads. Vegas books will continue to adjust college football odds leading up to kickoff on Saturday as injury news, weather, and depth chart changes are released. So, before you make your Week 2 college football picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the battle-tested SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 2 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-16) covers against Cincinnati. Former OSU defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, now the head coach of the Bearcats, will face his former team on Saturday. Fickell, who was on Ohio State's staff from 2002 to 2016, including a stint as interim head coach, guided the Bearcats to an 11-2 campaign last year and then knocked off UCLA in Week 1 this season. But the model is calling for a tough homecoming game at the Horseshoe.

OSU Quarterback Justin Fields accounted for five touchdowns in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, and the model is calling for another head-turning game for him as he leads the Buckeyes to a cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the under (52.5) because that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: Syracuse goes on the road and handily covers as a two-point underdog against Maryland.

The Orange broke through in Dino Babers' third season at the helm, breaking a streak of three consecutive 4-8 seasons with a 10-3 record capped by a convincing 34-18 win at the Camping World Bowl. Syracuse averaged 40.2 points per game last season and while the offense looked somewhat out of sink in a 24-0 win over Liberty in Week 1, the defense was dominant.

Lakiem Williams made a lasting impression, stepping into a starting role at linebacker and recording 11 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, the Orange forced four turnovers and held Liberty to minus-four rushing yards. Maryland faced little resistance in a 79-0 win over Howard in their opener, but look for Syracuse to be attack-oriented on defense and lean heavily on Moe Neal after his 143 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown in Week 1.

The model projects that Syracuse stays within the spread in nearly 70 percent of simulations and even wins outright 67 percent of the time. The under (58) also hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 2, including Texas vs. LSU, and is calling for a major upset of a top-25 squad with championship aspirations. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which favored top-25 team goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 2 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Army at Michigan (-22.5, 48)

Vanderbilt at Purdue (-7, 55.5)

Rutgers at Iowa (-20, 49.5)

Syracuse at Maryland (-1.5, 58)

West Virginia at Missouri (-14, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Ohio State (-16, 52.5)

Northern Illinois at Utah (-21.5, 44.5)

Texas A&M at Clemson (-17, 63.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (+4, 64.5)

Central Michigan at Wisconsin (-35, 53)

New Mexico State at Alabama (-55, 64.5)

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-6, 50.5)

LSU at Texas (+6.5, 57)

Tulane at Auburn (-17, 51.5)

Nevada at Oregon (-24, 61.5)

Buffalo at Penn State (-30.5, 56)

Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina (+5, 46.5)

Stanford at USC (-3, 43.5)

California at Washington (-13.5, 43.5)