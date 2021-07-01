Four-star athlete Emeka Megwa announced his commitment to play for the Washington Huskies live on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday afternoon. Megwa, a four-star running back in the Class of 2022, chose the Huskies and second-year coach Jimmy Lake over multiple offers including Notre Dame and Alabama. The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, made the decision following his visit to Seattle last weekend.

"Washington ... when I went there it was so different," Megwa said. "I've been to all the nice and beautiful campuses, but when I went there it was different. The whole team loved each other. Even the fifth-string running back, he was talking like he was the star because the coaches treat him the same as the starting running back.

"Really, the football is great, but besides football, the city is different. I'm from Chicago, so I'm a city boy. I liked the city there, it's really different and it's home of a bunch of business, so on and off the field I'm going to get the best."

Megwa, who is ranked No. 321 in the upcoming recruiting cycle, spent the last three seasons at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, where he played a major role in his team's run to the state championship game in 2020. He finished the year with 730 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground, along with another 113 yards receiving and two touchdown catches. He then transferred to Timber Creek in January to finish out his high school career.

Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Megwa.

"Stoutly built athlete with height that's great for a running back and requisite for linebacker," Brooks wrote. "Possesses virtually college-ready size at either position. Playing experience has come at running back and occasional snaps at receiver. Somewhat upright runner who knows to lower his pad level to take on contact. Size and strength foster yards after contact and run-finishing ability. Displays above average in-the-hole agility, especially relative to size, and flashes some open-field lateral subtlety to reduce defenders' chances at clean shots.

"Capable pass catcher who has run routes from the slot and will continue to improve as he decreases body-catching tendency. Average production with a yards per carry average that does not stack up to other P5-caliber backs. However, offense-exclusive experience and physical tools suggest higher ceiling as a linebacker projection, based on recent NFL Draft results. Regardless of long-term position, must improve explosion and top-end speed. Ran track early in high school career, but data is limited (11.93 100 as a freshman). High-floor prospect who can fill proverbial "big back" role and provide high-volume duty if needed. Overall profile as a linebacker projection is strong. P5-caliber prospect who owns the physical tools to become a reliable starter on either side of the ball at the next level."

Megwa is the seventh player to commit to Washington during the 2022 recruiting cycle.