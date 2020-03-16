College football recruiting: Ty Thompson, four-star QB in 2021 class, commits to Oregon

The NCAA instituted a recruiting "dead period" last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the globe, but that doesn't prevent players from committing. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal reeled in a big commitment on Monday as Ty Thompson, a four-star quarterback and No. 142 overall player in the Class of 2021, announced on Twitter that he will sign with the Ducks.

Thompson is a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Arizona. The eighth-ranked pro-style quarterback in his class chose the Ducks over Arizona, Arizona State, Wyoming, Miami (FL) and others.

C O M M I T T E D#GoDucks | 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/4O0vIxY3jF — ty thompson⛽️ (@ty_thompson7) March 16, 2020

Thompson posted a 4.96 40-yard dash and 4.91 shuttle at The Opening regionals last May. He threw for 4,074 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Blair Angulo, mountain region recruiting coordinator for 247Sports, compared Thompson to current Detroit Lions quarterback and former Miami Hurricane signal-caller Brad Kaaya.

"Bulky frame with thick upper body," he wrote. "Prototypical size and moves well at 200 pounds. Strong lower half. Sets balanced base and throws with complete control. Elite arm strength, but also has the finesse to fit throws between defensive levels. Smooth mechanics and effortless throwing motion. Could improve mobility, footwork and pocket awareness. Candidate to start early in college career and projects to be an NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

His commitment vaulted Oregon up to the No. 9 ranking in the Class of 2021 and solidified its spot as the top-ranked team in the Pac-12. Five of Oregon's six commitments are four-star prospects.