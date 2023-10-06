The first Saturday of October has arrived and college football fans will be treated to a loaded slate of games that features massive games in the SEC and Big 12. Headlining the marquee in Week 6 is the annual Red River River Rivalry as No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas clash in Dallas in what will be the last meeting between the rivals as Big 12 members. This battle of unbeatens features a fantastic quarterback matchup between Sooners star Dillon Gabriel and Longhorns Heisman hopeful Quinn Ewers.

No. 20 Kentucky heads to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia in another battle of undefeated teams that are in the mix for the College Football Playoff race. The two-time reigning champion Bulldogs narrowly escaped the claws of Auburn last weekend, while Kentucky running back Ray Davis could have run for 3 miles if he wanted to as the Wildcats thrashed Florida.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week features a fascinating game where home-standing Texas A&M hosts No. 11 Alabama in a matchup that will likely determine the mid-season landscape of the West division.

What should you pay attention to throughout the day on Saturday? Below a viewer's guide to help you navigate through the action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (in Dallas) -- Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): How each offense treats this game will be interesting. We know that both teams can score in bunches, but the last thing that either needs is for this one to get into a point-per-minute track meet. The winner of this game will have a signature win to show the CFP selection committee ... especially if it's a Texas team that already has a win over Alabama under its belt. This one has been wild in the past, so get your popcorn ready.

No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri -- Noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Make no mistake about it, this is the biggest game for Missouri since the 2014 SEC Championship Game. Coach Eli Drinkwitz's squad has a big win over Kansas State this season and another over a reeling LSU team would keep that momentum going in the right direction. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook broke the SEC record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception last week vs. Vanderbilt, while LSU's pass defense isn't really deserving of the moniker "DBU" anymore.

No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Alabama's offensive line is still a bit of a work-in-progress, while Texas A&M's defensive front has notched 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks in each of its last two games. This will be Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe's toughest road test of his young career as a starter.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Settle in for a rock fight because this one will likely be an old-school slugfest. Georgia's defensive front hasn't been a strength as it has been in year's past, and Kentucky's offensive front is back to its old, punishing self now that offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned from his one-year stint in the NFL.

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Cardinals won a sloppy one over NC State last weekend but ultimately remained undefeated to set up this home showdown with the Fighting Irish. A win for Louisville would announce its presence on the national stage, while a win for the Irish would help their resume when the committee begins to meet.

Best of the rest