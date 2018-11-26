Ex-Kansas coach David Beaty helping Tom Herman, Texas staff with Oklahoma game prep
Kansas scored 40 points against the Sooners on Nov. 17
Texas is reaching out for some extra coaching help in preparation for Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma, bringing former Kansas coach David Beaty in an official consulting role.
Herman and Beaty have history beyond their time as opposing Big 12 coaches, both serving as members of David Baliff's staff at Rice in 2007. Beaty's credentials are as a consultant for this game are anchored in the Jayhawks performance against Oklahoma earlier this month. Kansas totaled 524 total yards of offense against the Sooners, including 348 on the ground at 9.7 yards per rush.
Winter weather in the midwest has prevented Beaty from joining the staff in person, but Herman said they've been in contact in advance of Saturday's game.
"Any time you have an opportunity to gain some knowledge of what an opponent saw of you in their breakdowns of you, you want to see that," Herman said, via the Houston Chronicle.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not protest or call foul play, but he shared his concern for the precedent that its setting moving forward.
"Coach Beaty can do what he wants to do," Riley told ESPN's Jake Trotter. "I don't like the precedent of it, bringing in somebody from the league from the same year. But it's not against the rules. So that's fine."
Oklahoma and Texas play in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1 from Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Championship Week odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Championship Week college football game...
-
N'Keal Harry declares for 2019 NFL Draft
Harry has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Sun Devils
-
Rashan Gary enters 2019 NFL Draft
Gary is the No. 3 prospect on CBSSports.com's big board
-
Oklahoma up to No. 5 in CBS Sports 129
The Sooners and Buckeyes will each by playing for championships and playoff spots this wee...
-
Leach interested in Texas Tech return?
Leach coached the Red Raiders from 2000-09 and did not leave on good terms
-
Power Rankings: Ohio State steps up
Ohio State and Michigan effectively switched spots after the Buckeyes' big win Saturday