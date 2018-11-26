Ex-Kansas coach David Beaty helping Tom Herman, Texas staff with Oklahoma game prep

Texas is reaching out for some extra coaching help in preparation for Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma, bringing former Kansas coach David Beaty in an official consulting role.

Herman and Beaty have history beyond their time as opposing Big 12 coaches, both serving as members of David Baliff's staff at Rice in 2007. Beaty's credentials are as a consultant for this game are anchored in the Jayhawks performance against Oklahoma earlier this month. Kansas totaled 524 total yards of offense against the Sooners, including 348 on the ground at 9.7 yards per rush.

Winter weather in the midwest has prevented Beaty from joining the staff in person, but Herman said they've been in contact in advance of Saturday's game.

"Any time you have an opportunity to gain some knowledge of what an opponent saw of you in their breakdowns of you, you want to see that," Herman said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not protest or call foul play, but he shared his concern for the precedent that its setting moving forward.

"Coach Beaty can do what he wants to do," Riley told ESPN's Jake Trotter. "I don't like the precedent of it, bringing in somebody from the league from the same year. But it's not against the rules. So that's fine."

Lincoln Riley on David Beaty helping Texas this week. "Coach Beaty can do what he wants to do. I don’t like the precedent of it, bringing in somebody from the league from the same year. But it’s not against the rules. So that’s fine." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 26, 2018

Oklahoma and Texas play in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1 from Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.