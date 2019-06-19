Ex-Michigan QB Brandon Peters transferring to Illinois as Illini continue success in transfer market
Peters is eligible to play immediately, and should contend for the starting job in 2019
It's been a busy offseason for Illinois in the transfer department, and now the Illini are getting another addition. Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters announced on his Instagram account that he would be transferring to Illinois for graduate school. He will be immediately eligible to play in 2019 for the Illini, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Peters has been mostly a career backup for the Wolverines but did see extended playing time in 2017, when he appeared in six games. He finished as the team's second-leading passer that season with 672 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost out on the starting job the following year to Shea Patterson while Dylan McCaffrey assumed the backup role.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank the University of Michigan for the opportunity to represent the winged helmet. The memories and friendships that I made along this journey will last a lifetime. I am excited to announce that I will be going to grad school and playing my last 2 years at the University of Illinois.
At Illinois, though, Peters will have another shot to secure a starting job. Last year's starter, AJ Bush, was a senior and primary backup MJ Rivers announced he was transferring in May. As mentioned previously, Illinois has been raking in the transfers. Peters is the sixth major transfer for the Illini this offseason. He joins Georgia tight end Luke Ford, Alabama offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, and a trio of ex-USC players including Oluwole Betiku Jr., Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe.
