Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant could have a new career path in the near future. Bryant will be part of a group of current and former collegiate athletes that will try out for WWE this week, according to the Greenville News. The tryout will occur prior to WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday.

The former Tigers standout will be one of 50 athletes who will have their performance evaluated as they aim for a contract offer from the wrestling promotion at the end of the week. Thirteen of the 24 men that are trying out are former football players.

Bryant spent four seasons at Clemson from 2015 to 2018, throwing for 3,338 yards and 31 touchdowns. In 2017, Bryant led Clemson to a 12-2 season in which the Tigers won an ACC title and appeared in the College Football Playoff, where they lost to eventual national champion Alabama.

During the ensuing campaign, Bryant was replaced by Trevor Lawrence after just four games and later transferred to Missouri. In his lone season with Missouri in 2019, Bryant led the Tigers to a 6-6 record and threw for 2,215 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.

Bryant wasn't picked in the 2020 NFL Draft and had some brief appearances with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, as well as the Bismarck Bucks in the Champions Indoor Football League and the Zappers of the Fan-Controlled Football League.