Georgia standout defensive back Deandre Baker will skip Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Texas
Baker won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award
Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed Thursday when the Bulldogs arrived in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl that star cornerback Deandre Baker will skip the matchup between the fifth-ranked Bulldogs and No. 15 Texas. Baker, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior from Miami, won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's best defensive back. He had two interceptions, 40 tackles and broke up 10 passes during his final season with the red and black.
Baker had initially said that he would play in the Sugar Bowl when asked about his plans the week after the SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama, though obviously, those plans have changed as the Sugar Bowl matchup nears.
"I'm playing in the Sugar Bowl," Baker said (via: 247Sports). "I just wanted to finish it right with my teammates, that's all."
Baker is ranked No. 12 among all prospects in the CBS Sports ranking of top NFL draft players eligible for the 2019 draft, and is the No. 2 cornerback behind LSU's Greedy Williams.
Georgia and Texas will kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Texas Bowl odds, expert picks, bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of both Vanderbilt and Baylor football.
-
2018 Belk Bowl odds, expert picks, bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of both South Carolina and Virginia football.
-
Wash. St. vs Iowa St. pick, live stream
The Alamo Bowl has consistently been one of the most entertaining bowl games
-
WVU vs Syracuse pick, live stream
A bowl game with an old Big East flair should feature plenty of offense even without Will...
-
Auburn vs Purdue pick, live stream
The Tigers and Boilermakers will tee it up in Nashville on Friday afternoon
-
Miami vs Wisconsin pick, live stream
Who doesn't love a bowl game in Yankee Stadium?