The No. 1 Georgia (11-0) is still going strong and will hit the road this weekend to take on in-state foe Georgia Tech (3-8) in the 2021 'Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate' rivalry game. The Yellow Jackets have lost their previous three matchups with the Bulldogs, and the nation's top team has notched 10 consecutive double-digit wins in this rivalry. Georgia seems likely to secure another convincing victory.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium is slated for noon ET. The Bulldogs are 35-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -35

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 54.5 points

UGA: The Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS in their previous five road games against the Yellow Jackets

GT: The total has gone under in six of the Yellow Jackets' last eight games against the Bulldogs



Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has been favored by a wide margin virtually every week as the top team in the country and has been consistent against the spread. The Bulldogs are 7-3 ATS overall. They're a perfect 5-0 ATS on the road. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, is an abysmal 1-4 ATS at home.

The Bulldogs' elite offense averages 40.3 points per game. They've won five games by at least 35 points this season, and the Yellow Jackets struggled to get stops on defense. Georgia Tech's defense allows 32.5 points per game and hasn't fared well against ranked teams. The Yellow Jackets have lost their last two matchups against ranked opponents by at least 31 points. They lost to No. 5 Notre Dame 55-0 last week, and the Bulldogs are balanced enough to hand them a second consecutive blowout loss. Georgia's defense allows fewer than 8.0 points per game in 2021.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia has its fair share of blowout wins in 2021. Its average margin of victory on the road is 34.3 points, but that figure has been boosted by a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs haven't won by more than 27 on the road since crushing the Commodores and gave up a season-high 17 points to Tennessee in their last road matchup.

Georgia Tech is better than its 55-0 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame suggests. The Yellow Jackets struggled with true freshman Jordan Yates filling in for Jeff Sims but have scored consistently. They've scored at least 30 points in six games and have only been held under 10 points against Clemson and Notre Dame. The point differential in this matchup has gone above 35 once in the last 10 meetings between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

How to make Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks

