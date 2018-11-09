Heisman Trophy of legendary Notre Dame WR Tim Brown set to be put up for auction

Tim Brown became a household name in 1987 when he led Notre Dame to the Cotton Bowl and was awarded the Heisman Trophy. Now, you can put his Heisman Trophy in your own home.

ESPN reported Friday that Brown's Heisman Trophy will be up for auction online through the New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions. The auction is scheduled to open on Nov. 19 and close on Dec. 8. Brown reportedly already sold the trophy last year, and it is being auctioned off by the unnamed buyer.

Brown caught 39 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish in 1987, gained 403 yards and scored three times on punt returns and averaged 19.8 yards per kickoff return. He is one of three wide receivers to win the award, along with Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972 and Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

ESPN reports that previous sales of the Heisman Trophy have reached six figures, with former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam's 1994 trophy going for $399,608.

"We believe it is one of the the most significant award trophies to ever be auctioned in any sport," Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin said, according to the report. "We have the most prestigious and valuable award given to an NFL Hall of Famer who went to the most storied program in history."

After his college career, Brown spent 17 years in the NFL -- primarily with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.