Matt Rhule reportedly turns down Colts to remain with Baylor football

Rhule was 1-11 in his first season at Baylor

Update (Jan. 12): According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule has informed Baylor that he intends to stay with the school after interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts job. 

Original Story: Matt Rhule signed a seven-year contract with Baylor when he was hired to lead the program out of the dark shadow cast by the sexual assault scandal that rocked the program under Art Briles, but only 13 months later, his name is popping up for NFL jobs.

Rhule, who spent a year with the New York Giants before returning to Temple to take over the program, was rumored as a candidate for the Giants vacancy in December, though nothing came of it. Now, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, things have gone a bit further between Rhule and an NFL team.

According to Rittenberg, Rhule interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts.

This comes as a bit of a surprise because, when Rhule took the Baylor job, you have to think he knew what kind of situation he was getting into, which is why the seven-year deal was signed. While the Bears went only 1-11 in his first season, they also put together a recruiting class currently ranked 24th in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. It certainly looks like brighter days are ahead for the program, but at the same time, the lure of the NFL can be incredibly strong for a coach.

Whether something comes from this interview remains to be seen, but if you're Baylor, you have to be a bit nervous.

