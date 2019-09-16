Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin had the perfect description for facing Ohio State in Week 4

You're not going to find coachspeak from Miami (OH) coach Chuck Martin about No. 6 Ohio State. The RedHawks, like many other Group of Five programs around college football this time of year, have a daunting -- if not seemingly impossible -- task of playing a powerhouse in the nonconference slate. In all likelihood, Miami is going to lose and lose badly. The Buckeyes are a 40.5-point favorite and have already beaten FAU, Cincinnati and Indiana by an average of 35.7 points.

Understanding this, Martin gave a short, but extremely apt example for what his team is facing when they travel to Columbus this Saturday. Basically, he equated it to a pick-up game where your captain doesn't even get to pick.

Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin on facing Ohio State: "It's kind of like going to recess and they have the first 85 picks." — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 16, 2019

Honest. Original. Hilarious. And, most importantly, accurate. Ohio State doesn't just dominate with its recruiting in the state of Ohio, but nationally as well. They have one of the best rosters anywhere. There's no way on paper that Miami matches up. That doesn't mean the Redhawks won't play hard or won't bother showing up. As Herm Edwards once said, "you play to win the game." But we also know how this is going to end.

Martin knows what he's up against. And I'd sooner rather have a coach be up front about it than not.