Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin had the perfect description for facing Ohio State in Week 4
Martin gave a great analogy for what the RedHawks could be facing in Columbus on Saturday
You're not going to find coachspeak from Miami (OH) coach Chuck Martin about No. 6 Ohio State. The RedHawks, like many other Group of Five programs around college football this time of year, have a daunting -- if not seemingly impossible -- task of playing a powerhouse in the nonconference slate. In all likelihood, Miami is going to lose and lose badly. The Buckeyes are a 40.5-point favorite and have already beaten FAU, Cincinnati and Indiana by an average of 35.7 points.
Understanding this, Martin gave a short, but extremely apt example for what his team is facing when they travel to Columbus this Saturday. Basically, he equated it to a pick-up game where your captain doesn't even get to pick.
Honest. Original. Hilarious. And, most importantly, accurate. Ohio State doesn't just dominate with its recruiting in the state of Ohio, but nationally as well. They have one of the best rosters anywhere. There's no way on paper that Miami matches up. That doesn't mean the Redhawks won't play hard or won't bother showing up. As Herm Edwards once said, "you play to win the game." But we also know how this is going to end.
Martin knows what he's up against. And I'd sooner rather have a coach be up front about it than not.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Monday After: Let's all be better
Plus, Kansas is getting the full Les Miles experience and some AP voters need to do better
-
Power Rankings:
Georgia and Notre Dame are headed for a top-10 showdown on Saturday night
-
Week 4 college football odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
Kid sells lemonade for Taggart's buyout
The second-year coach of the Seminoles hasn't had the success that fans hoped for
-
Week 4 odds: UGA opens as big favorite
Notre Dame at Georgia headlines a loaded Week 4 in college football
-
AP Top 25 poll: Michigan out of top 10
The Wolverines were off in Week 3 but have a huge road game against Wisconsin in Week 4