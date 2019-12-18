National Signing Day 2019: Five-star WR Rakim Jarrett shockingly flips from LSU to Maryland

Things may have flown off the rails for Maryland as the 2019 season went on, but one thing we can say about Terps coach Mike Locksley is that the man can recruit. On National Signing Day, Locksley got a huge win by flipping five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett from LSU. Of note, Jarrett said earlier this week that he was not planning on signing until February.

However, Jarrett officially announced he was signing with Maryland on Wednesday morning. This marks easily the biggest signing day surprise so far. The Maryland native is opting to stay home instead of signing with the College Football Playoff-contending Tigers. Jarrett is listed as the No. 2 wideout and the No. 20 overall recruit for the 2020 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year caught 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns this past season and initially committed to LSU over the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee and others. Our team of recruiting experts broke down what Jarrett's flip means for Locksley and Maryland on CBS Sports HQ:

🚨FLIP ALERT🚨



Top 20 recruit and 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett says no thanks to LSU and commits to the University of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/i6ofCeYxg1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 18, 2019

The following is 247Sports' scouting report on Jarrett: "Good frame and added upper-body strength and size after junor season. Has slot ability and can play wide. Outstanding body control. Accelerates well out of breaks. Knows how to set up a route. Soft, strong hands. Physical on contested throws. Elite speed and stop-start ability. Tough to re-route on jams."

