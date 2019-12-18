National Signing Day 2019: Five-star WR Rakim Jarrett shockingly flips from LSU to Maryland
This is an absolutely monster get for Maryland coach Mike Locksley
Things may have flown off the rails for Maryland as the 2019 season went on, but one thing we can say about Terps coach Mike Locksley is that the man can recruit. On National Signing Day, Locksley got a huge win by flipping five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett from LSU. Of note, Jarrett said earlier this week that he was not planning on signing until February.
However, Jarrett officially announced he was signing with Maryland on Wednesday morning. This marks easily the biggest signing day surprise so far. The Maryland native is opting to stay home instead of signing with the College Football Playoff-contending Tigers. Jarrett is listed as the No. 2 wideout and the No. 20 overall recruit for the 2020 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year caught 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns this past season and initially committed to LSU over the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee and others. Our team of recruiting experts broke down what Jarrett's flip means for Locksley and Maryland on CBS Sports HQ:
The following is 247Sports' scouting report on Jarrett: "Good frame and added upper-body strength and size after junor season. Has slot ability and can play wide. Outstanding body control. Accelerates well out of breaks. Knows how to set up a route. Soft, strong hands. Physical on contested throws. Elite speed and stop-start ability. Tough to re-route on jams."
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Join today and get your first month for only $1!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
College recruiting rankings, 2020 class
The race for No. 1 is a big storylines for the early signing period, and it may not be settled
-
College football bowl confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
Buckeyes get four-star QB CJ Stroud
The Buckeyes have their next blue-chip quarterback for the future
-
Emmitt Smith's son commits to Stanford
The son of the former Cowboys star is a four-star prospect out of Texas
-
2019-20 bowl odds, bets, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
LSU lands four-star LB Phillip Webb
Webb was a coveted linebacker with multiple offers from SEC schools
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
Watch live signing day coverage on CBS Sports HQ and follow the latest college football recruiting...
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game