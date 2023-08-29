Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge, according to arrest records in the Lancaster County Department of Corrections database. He was arrested at a vape shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 2 a.m. CT while carrying a bag containing over $1,600 worth of products from the store, according to The Athletic. Gilbert, a two-time transfer, is still awaiting an NCAA decision on immediate eligibility for the 2023 season after filing for a waiver.

Gilbert committed to the Huskers out of the transfer portal in January. 247Sports ranked him as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 6 tight end on the market. Since this was his second time transferring as an undergraduate, he was not granted immediate eligibility.

Gilbert has had a tumultuous collegiate career since signing with LSU in 2020 as one of the top tight end prospects in modern recruiting history.

The No. 10 player nationally in his class and No. 1 prospect at his position, Gilbert delivered on the hype in his first year with the Tigers as he earned Freshman All-SEC honors while catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight starts. He decided to transfer after his freshman season and initially committed to Florida before changing course and enrolling at Georgia.

Gilbert left in the middle of fall camp for what coach Kirby Smart deemed as "personal issues" and did not play in 2021, though he was with the team for its national championship celebration. He played in three games in 2022, buried on the depth chart behind star tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Gilbert caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown last season.