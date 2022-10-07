The Nevada Wolf Pack look to make it three wins in a row over the Colorado State Rams when they meet in a Mountain West Conference crossover matchup on Friday. The Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1), who defeated Colorado State 52-10 last season in Fort Collins, Colo., will also be out to snap a three-game losing streak. The Rams (0-4), who have lost 10 in a row dating back to last season, will be opening up conference play, have a point differential of minus-30.2 per game, following a 41-10 loss to Sacramento State on Sept. 24. Nevada has a minus-6.8 point differential after falling 48-20 at Air Force in its conference opener on Sept. 23.

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Nevada is averaging 24.4 points per game this season, 101st in the nation, while Colorado State averages 10.8, 130th overall. The Wolf Pack are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Nevada vs. Colorado State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado State vs. Nevada and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Nevada vs. Colorado State:

Colorado State vs. Nevada spread: Nevada -3.5

Colorado State vs. Nevada over/under: 44.5 points

Colorado State vs. Nevada money line: Colorado State +143, Nevada -170

CSU: The under is 4-0 in the Rams' last four games overall

NEV: The Wolf Pack are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven October games

Colorado State vs. Nevada picks: See picks here



Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack's defense has played a crucial part in Nevada's ability to score points this season. Of the Wolf Packs' 11 takeaways, nine have directly resulted in points. Through five games, Nevada's offense has turned the ball over just three times, giving it a turnover margin of 1.60, which ranks fourth in the country. The Wolf Pack's one interception thrown this year is seventh-best in the nation.

Defensively, Nevada has racked up 30 tackles-for-loss, led by senior defensive tackle Dom Peterson with 5 ½. He also leads the team with four sacks for 32 yards, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Also making an impact is redshirt freshman linebacker Drue Watts, who has four tackles-for-loss. Watts is tied for third on the team with 23 tackles, including 15 solo, with one sack for nine yards. Watts led the team with 11 tackles, including seven solo, in the loss at Air Force.

Why Colorado State can cover

Despite that, the Wolf Pack are not a lock to cover the Colorado State vs. Nevada spread. The Rams have some quarterback uncertainty with quarterback Clay Millen (shoulder) considered day-to-day. But they have a competent backup in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who should be able to move the ball if Millen can't go.

Junior wide receiver Tory Horton is the top target in CSU's offense, making 23 receptions for 427 yards (18.6 average) and five touchdowns. Horton, who played at Nevada his first two seasons, is coming off a monster game, where he caught three passes for 127 yards (42.3 average) and a score. He has TD scores in three of four games, including a nine-catch, 186-yard and three touchdown performance on Sept. 10 against MTSU. He had six receptions for 69 yards (11.5 average) and a TD in the season opener at Michigan.

How to make Colorado State vs. Nevada picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 47 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado State vs. Nevada? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado State vs. Nevada spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.