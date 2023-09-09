Carter-Finley Stadium will showcase an intriguing FBS matchup on Saturday afternoon. The NC State Wolfpack welcome the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Raleigh for a midday showdown. NC State is 1-0 this season after a win over UConn, while Notre Dame is 2-0 with wins over Navy and Tennessee State. Saturday's game is the first meeting between the programs since 2017, with NC State leading the all-time series by a 2-1 margin.

SportsLine consensus lists Notre Dame as a 7-point favorite in this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 50 in the latest Notre Dame vs. NC State odds. Before making any NC State vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. NC State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for NC State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. NC State spread: Notre Dame -7

Notre Dame vs. NC State over/under: 50 points

Notre Dame vs. NC State money line: ND -299, NC State +236

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are 9-6 against the spread since 2022

NC State: The Wolfpack are 4-10 against the spread since 2022

Why Notre Dame can cover

This game features a battle of transfer quarterbacks, and Notre Dame's offense is led by an impressive player in Sam Hartman. He completed more than 80% of his passes in the first two games at Notre Dame, and Hartman is averaging 11.2 yards per pass with 445 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He is also the all-time leader at Wake Forest in passing yards and passing touchdowns, with more than 13,000 career yards and 116 touchdown passes. Hartman is the centerpiece of a group that has 98 points in two games, and Notre Dame has averaged almost 41 points per game during a nine-game winning streak over ACC opponents.

On the ground, leader rusher Audric Estime returns after a strong season in 2022 with 920 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has 211 yards and two scores so far in 2023, averaging more than seven yards per carry. Notre Dame also boasts a defense that has yielded only six points in two games, and opponents are averaging only 162.5 total yards and 55.0 passing yards per game against the Fighting Irish through two weeks.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has excelled against non-conference opponents in the recent past, winning 10 of the last 11 games in that scenario. The Wolfpack also have an impact transfer in Brennan Armstrong at the quarterback position, though NC State still projects to be led by a stout defense. NC State allowed only 14 points to UConn in the season opener, and the Huskies generated only 4.2 yards per pass attempt.

The Wolfpack led the ACC in scoring defense last season, yielding only 19.4 points per game. NC State also led the conference with 17 interceptions in 2022, and the team allowed only 14 touchdown passes. NC State finished in the top three in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3), and opponents completed only 57.7% of passes against NC State. With the Wolfpack also yielding only 3.5 yards per carry on the ground, NC State projects to hold up well against Notre Dame's multi-faceted attack.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 46 points.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?