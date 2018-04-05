Ohio State, coach Urban Meyer reach agreement on contract extension through 2022 season

Urban Meyer has won at least 11 games in each of his six seasons as the coach at Ohio State, been to a BCS/New Year's Six bowl game every year in which the Buckeyes were eligible and has never lost more than two games in any season in Columbus.

What's his reward? A two-year contract extension, of course.

The school announced Thursday that the 53-year-old will receive a two-year contract extension that will keep him on the sidelines through the 2022 season, pending approval from the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

"I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his guidance and the Board of Trustees for its work in considering this extension," athletic director Gene Smith said in a release. "I think everyone will agree that we have one of the finest coaches and mentors in Urban Meyer leading our football program."

When approved, Meyer will receive a $1.2 million raise. His average salary for the 2018 season will be $7.6 million, which will make him the third-highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Meyer is 73-8 and 47-3 in the Big Ten in six seasons as the head coach of the Buckeyes. He led the program to a Big Ten championship and the national title after the 2014 season -- the first which utilized the College Football Playoff format. The Buckeyes made a return trip to the CFP following the 2016 season, but fell to eventual national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. He followed that up with another Big Ten championship in 2017, but the Buckeyes were left out of the CFP in favor of eventual national champion Alabama.

His 73 wins in six seasons in Columbus are the second-most in FBS during that span behind Alabama's 76, and his eight losses are tied with the Crimson Tide for the fewest in the nation during that six-year time span.

Ohio State opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Oregon State.