Rivalry week arrives in the world of college football and the action kicks off on Thanksgiving night. The 20th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl battle. Ole Miss is 8-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play this season. Mississippi State is 7-4 overall and 3-4 against SEC foes, with the Bulldogs aiming to stop a two-game losing streak in the series.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Oxford. Caesars Sportsbook lists Ole Miss as a 2-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 59 in the latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -2

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss over/under: 59 points

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -130, Miss State +110

MSU: The Bulldogs are 5-5-1 against the spread this season

MISS: The Rebels are 4-6-1 against the spread this season

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State has a strong defensive resume this season. The Bulldogs are yielding only 24.4 points per game in 2022, and are above-average in the SEC in giving up only 351.7 total yards per game. Mississippi State has a top-five passing defense in the country, giving up only 202.2 yards per game, and the Bulldogs are allowing opponents to complete only 56.9% of passes with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Mississippi State has more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes allowed (13), and Emmanuel Forbes is a standout in the secondary. Forbes, a junior defensive back, leads the SEC with six interceptions, and that mark ties for the national lead. Forbes has three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and Mississippi State also has strong offensive metrics. The Bulldogs are in the top five of the conference in passing yards (321.2 per game), passing touchdowns (33), and points per game (33.5).

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss is enjoying recent success in this rivalry, winning the last two matchups. The Rebels are excellent on offense under Lane Kiffin, with a combination of efficiency and explosiveness. Ole Miss is No. 4 in the country in total offense, averaging 505.5 yards per game, and the Rebels have the SEC's best rushing offense. Ole Miss is No. 3 in the country in rushing, putting up 278.3 yards per game, and ball-carriers are averaging 5.8 yards per carry for the Rebels. Ole Miss has 31 rushing touchdowns in 11 games, helping to lead to 35.3 points per game.

The Rebels have also allowed only 12 sacks, second-fewest among SEC programs, and Ole Miss is No. 2 in the conference in converting 50.3% of third down opportunities. Ole Miss has the advantage at the skill positions, and home-field advantage is also helpful.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks

