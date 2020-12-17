Oregon coach Mario Cristobal had been mentioned as a candidate for the vacant Auburn job, but the third-year coach of the Ducks will be staying in Eugene. Athletic director Rob Mullens announced Thursday that Cristobal and Oregon agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season. A one-year extension will be added to the contract if Cristobal wins the Pac-12 North or wins nine regular-season games in one of the years on the deal. The new contract will pay Cristobal an average of $4.55 million annually. He will make $3.2 million in 2020 and his paycheck will increase annually through 2025, when he will make $5 million.

"I am humbled and honored to be part of the best college football program in the country," Cristobal said in a statement. "The tremendous commitment from the University and our administration to our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff is unmatched and has been unwavering since day one. I am grateful to President [Michael] Schill and Rob Mullens for all of their support and for entrusting our staff with the future of Oregon Football. We are just getting started, and I am fired up to relentlessly work and build upon the success so far. We are privileged to call Oregon home, and we love the sense of family and community here at Oregon. We will continue to work tirelessly to elevate the Oregon football program to the next level, and we can't wait to see the best fans in the nation back in Autzen Stadium next fall. Go Ducks!"

The new contract also includes several incentives, like a $375,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff National Championship, $325,000 for making a national semifinal and $300,000 for making a New Year's Six bowl. His $500,000 bonus for winning the national title and $150,000 bonus for winning the Pac-12 will remain the same. He is only eligible for earning one of those incentives per season.

Cristobal is 24-9 in three seasons as the head coach of the Ducks, including a 3-2 record this season. He won the Pac-12 and Rose Bowl en route to a 12-2 record in 2019.

"Mario has been a tremendous leader, and we are excited that he will continue to lead Oregon Football," Mullens said. "He has built a strong culture and foundation within our program in a very short period of time and I am confident we will continue to build upon the success we have experienced so far and reach even greater heights. We look forward to the future of Oregon Football under Mario's continued leadership."

Oregon didn't win the Pac-12 North this season, but will play USC in Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game after Washington was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues.