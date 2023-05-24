Michigan State will pack its bags for the team's 2023 regular-season finale. The program announced Wednesday that its annual rivalry game for the Land Grant Trophy against Penn State will take place on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET -- Black Friday -- at Ford Field in Detroit. The contest was previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

With the announcement of the new venue, the Spartans are now slated to play their final three regular-season games away from home. Their final game at Spartan Stadium will take place Nov. 4 against Nebraska.

"This is a unique opportunity, for both our football program and our fan base, to play a Black Friday game at Ford Field," MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. "Southeast Michigan is home to 100,000 alums, nearly 50 percent of our student body and countless more Spartan fans. Our men's basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and we're excited to bring Spartan Football to our fans in the Motor City. The city is important to our mission not only as an athletic department, but our entire University. We anticipate that the experience will be so much more than a football game for our Spartan faithful."

Despite counting as a Michigan State home game, the game at Ford Field will not be included in season ticket packages. According to the university's announcement, season ticket owners and Spartan Fund donors will be given purchasing priority when tickets are released.

"The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans," Haller said. "As a community partner, we recognize home football brings benefits to the entire Mid-Michigan area. The fact that this game falls on a holiday weekend Friday increased our willingness (to) make the move. I believe our season ticket holders still have a strong collection of home games highlighted by Michigan and a premier non-conference game against Washington, with a total of six home games just as we had in 2021."

Michigan State last played at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, on Sept. 11, 2010, a 30-17 win against FAU. It was the Spartans' first appearance in Detroit since 1944.