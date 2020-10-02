An ACC battle is on tap between the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers and the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is 3-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while NC State is 1-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. It's the 11th meeting between the two programs all-time and Pitt holds a 5-4-1 edge in the series, but NC State won the most recent matchup in 2017 as a 10.5-point favorite.

This season, NC State is 1-1 against the spread while Pitt is 1-1-1. The Panthers are favored by 14-points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. NC State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It's a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pittsburgh vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for NC State vs. Pittsburgh:

Pittsburgh vs. NC State spread: Pittsburgh -14

Pittsburgh vs. NC State over-under: 46.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. NC State money line: Pittsburgh -600, NC State +450

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers narrowly escaped with a win as the team squeezed past the Louisville Cardinals 23-20 last Saturday. Nobody had a standout game offensively for Pitt, but the Panthers got scores from WR Taysir Mack and WR Jordan Addison.

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has been efficient with the football this season, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 712 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also been lethal with his legs, adding a couple of rushing touchdowns. The Pitt defense has been absolutely smothering on the other side of the ball, allowing just 177 yards per game and forcing eight turnovers so far.

What you need to know about NC State

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for NC State last Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Wolfpack have to be aching after a bruising 45-24 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies. NC State was down 37-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Like the Panthers, the Wolfpack didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from a handful of players including QB Devin Leary, RB Jordan Houston and RB Ricky Person Jr.. Person and Zonovan Knight have combined for over 400 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns now on the season and they'll be key on Saturday against the stingy Pitt defense.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Pittsburgh spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.