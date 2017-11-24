Report: Florida has 'moved on' from Chip Kelly in its search for a new coach

Chip Kelly won't be wearing orange and blue next season, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo's Pat Forde reported Saturday that Florida has "moved on" from Kelly. From the report:

Florida administrators met with Kelly on Sunday in New Hampshire and remained in contact with him earlier this week, but no deal was forthcoming between the two. Florida had kept its options open while engaged with Kelly and is now prepared to pursue those other candidates.

Forde goes on to report that with Kelly out of the picture, Florida is now focusing on UCF coach Scott Frost, who has led the Knights to a 10-0 start this season, and has his team in position for a New Year's Six berth.

As for Kelly, if Florida is no longer in the picture, you would have to think UCLA is the clear favorite for his services. CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd reported earlier this week that Kelly is expected to decide on his future this weekend.