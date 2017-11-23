Free agent coach Chip Kelly should decide on Florida or UCLA by Sunday
Kelly is presently deciding whether to start anew with the Gators or Bruins
An announcement on Chip Kelly's hiring is expected to come as soon as Sunday, sources have told CBS Sports.
ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Florida and UCLA are the frontrunners for Kelly's services. USA Today added that Arizona State could be in the mix if it opens.
One source involved in the process told CBS Sports that it wasn't certain where Kelly stood on his decision at this time.
Informed sources with knowledge of the situation shot down a report on Wednesday that said "a large number of reliable sources … indicated" that Kelly had chosen UCLA.
There is a certain amount of urgency on both sides -- Kelly and his future team -- to get a deal done quickly. Both would want to begin recruiting with the new early signing period only 28 days away.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Kelly had entered into what has also been described to CBS Sports as a "non-binding agreement" with Florida that may have something to do with the timing of money owed to the coach from the San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports was also told the delay in making Kelly's hire official may have something to do with his future staff.
Florida and Kelly are believed to be going back and forth on coaches the Gators want Kelly to keep from the current staff. Defensive coordinator and interim coach Randy Shannon has been mentioned as one of the staffers being discussed.
It's not certain who has the most leverage in that matter. Florida obviously wants Kelly, but would it let the deal crumble over a dispute about assistant coaches?
CBS Sports was told last week the SEC rule regarding hiring coaches with a history of NCAA infractions would not keep Kelly from coaching in the conference.
