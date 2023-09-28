The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will attempt to extend their recent dominance in an AAC football rivalry when they host the Temple Owls in the conference opener for both teams. Tulsa leads the all-time series 4-3 and has won the past two against Temple by double figures. This includes a 27-16 victory last year after overcoming an early 10-0 deficit. The Owls (2-2) seek their first conference victory since defeating South Florida 54-28 at home in November of last year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Temple vs. Tulsa odds. Before locking in any Tulsa vs. Temple picks, make sure you see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Temple vs. Tulsa and just released its CFB picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and trends for Tulsa vs. Temple:

Temple vs. Tulsa point spread: Tulsa -3.5

Temple vs. Tulsa over/under total: 55.5 points

Temple vs. Tulsa money line: Tulsa -165, Temple +140

TEM: Has won just one of its past 10 games as an underdog

TUL: Leads the all-time series against Temple 4-3

Why Tulsa can cover

Senior strong safety Kendarin Ray was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week following his effort against Northern Illinois. The sixth-year senior finished with double figures in tackles for the third time this season, securing 10 total tackles against the Huskies. He was active in the secondary while stopping plays for short gains and helped in run support.

Ray's 38 total tackles are a team-high and he also has an interception. He is considered the leader of a veteran-laden defense that could prove to be the team's strength during conference play. Tulsa starts seven seniors on the defensive side of the ball and has 12 players who have recorded at least 10 tackles.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls were undone against Miami by three turnovers that led to scores and their inability to stop an offense that now ranks No. 8 in the country at 43.8 points per game. The Owls allowed 542 yards of total offense in the rain-drenched contest while only compiling 279 of their own. Even so, Temple managed 268 passing yards to 220 for Miami and continued to build on what has emerged as a formidable passing attack.

Sophomore E.J. Warner completed 22 of 39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown with a touchdown against two interceptions. For the season, he has thrown for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns against four picks. Senior receiver Amad Anderson Jr. has proven to be a reliable threat on the outside. Against Miami, he tallied a season-high in receptions and yards with 10 catches for 117 yards. Junior Dante Wright also has been dependable, with 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.

