The Week 1 college football schedule gets rolling on Thursday, and one of the highest-scoring matchups could be on tap when the Ball State Cardinals travel to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Ball State was a competitive MAC team that went 6-7 during 2021. The opposing Volunteers produced a 7-6 record last season and look to defend their home turf in this season opener.

Kickoff from the Neyland Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are 35.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Ball State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is set at 66.5. Before making any Ball State vs. Tennessee picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Ball State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Ball State vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Ball State spread: Volunteers -35.5

Tennessee vs. Ball State over/under: 66.5 points

BSU: The Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on grass

TENN: The Over is 6-0 in the Volunteers' last six games overall

Tennessee vs. Ball State money line: See picks at SportsLine



Why Tennessee can cover

Hendon Hooker is back at quarterback and Tennessee also has a versatile backfield to help him out. They Vols have several ball carriers who bring different elements to the ground attack. This rushing game ranked second in the SEC in yards per contest (217.8). Junior running back Jabari Small is the lead back for Tennessee and he displayed that in 2021. Small led the team in rushing yards (792) along with nine scores.

Sophomore running back Jaylen Wright is another contributor for the Volunteers. Wright has a different pace with solid vision to make the right cut and get upfield. The North Carolina native logged 85 carries for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Hooker is an additional rushing threat who ran for 620 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals will be looking to implement their rushing attack early and often in this matchup. They averaged 130.7 rushing yards per game last season and this ground attack is led by sophomore running back Carson Steele. Steele jumped on the scene as a freshman and made a statement. The Indiana native was one of seven true freshmen to notch more than 1,000 scrimmage yards.

Steele led the team with 192 carries for 891 yards and six scores. He also reeled in 12 passes for 157 yards and 13.1 yards per reception. Steele had three outings with 100-plus yards on the ground. His best performance of his young career came against Akron, where he logged 27 carries for 154 yards.

How to make Ball State vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 62 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.