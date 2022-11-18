The No. 5 Tennessee Vols will be looking to stay in the national title hunt when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a 66-24 win against Missouri last week. South Carolina earned its bowl eligibility with a win against Vanderbilt before losing to Florida on the road.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 22 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 66. Before entering any Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread: Tennessee -22

Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under: 66 points

Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina +1050, Tennessee -2000

Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks: See picks here

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has dealt with inconsistency at times this season, but it has won five of its last seven games. The Gamecocks recorded consecutive wins against then-No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M, so they are capable of hanging around against quality opponents. They have been without leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd the past two games due to a bruised thigh and he's been ruled out for this one as well.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,982 yards and eight touchdowns, finding junior wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. 43 times for 590 yards and four scores. South Carolina is 8-3 in its last 11 home games, so this is not an easy place for opposing teams to visit.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is one spot away from a College Football Playoff position, so it is extremely motivated to win with margin. The Vols did just that last week, scoring multiple touchdowns late in the game in a 66-24 win over Missouri. They set a school record with 724 yards of total offense and also topped 50 points in a game for the fifth time this season.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his Heisman Trophy resume by throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 50 yards and a score. He leads an offense that ranks first nationally in scoring (47.4 points per game) and total offense (543.7). The Vols have covered the spread in eight of their 10 games this season, making them one of the most profitable teams in the country.

How to make South Carolina vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. South Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Carolina vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.