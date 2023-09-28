Texas A&M landed a commitment from one of the top recruits in the country as 5-star athlete Terry Bussey picked the Aggies over Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma. Bussey rates as the No. 1 athlete in the nation and was the third-highest uncommitted recruit on the board in the Class of 2024.

Bussey is a game-changing two-way prospect who could slot in either at receiver or in the defensive backfield. He rates as the No. 15 overall player in the Class of 2024. He is the top commit in Texas A&M's heralded class, which moves up to No. 3 nationally after his commitment.

"I feel like it's a great fit for me," Bussey told 247Sports. "They've got a great program and I feel like I trust what Jimbo's trying to build. I feel like I could be a great part of that."

The Timpson, Texas, native stands at just 5-10 and 180 pounds, but emerged as one of the most electric athletes in the nation during a standout junior season. Bussey posted more than 4,700 yards of offense and 72 offensive touchdowns, while adding 115 tackles, five interceptions and eight additional touchdowns on defense and special teams. For his efforts, Dave Campbell's Texas Football named Bussey Mr. Texas Football, the first junior to win the award since Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray.

Bussey plays in Class 2A-Division I, the second-smallest level of 11-man football in the state. However, he excelled on the national circuit and posted a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

"Should not be overthought as a prospect," 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of Bussey. "A true athlete with a phenomenal profile that suggests immense long-term potential, regardless of position."