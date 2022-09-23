The UCLA Bruins will try to improve to 4-0 on the season when they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. UCLA has picked up three wins at home so far, including a 32-31 victory over South Alabama last week. Colorado has lost all three of its games by double digits, falling to Minnesota in a 49-7 final in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57. Before entering any UCLA vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Colorado vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -21.5

Colorado vs. UCLA over/under: 57 points

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado cannot possibly be overvalued coming into this game after getting blown out in its first three games. The loss to Minnesota last week prompted athletic director Rick George to release a statement reiterating his confidence in third-year head coach Karl Dorrell. The Buffaloes have had issues putting up points, but running back Deion Smith is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

They have won three consecutive home games against UCLA, making a 21.5-point spread look massive. Colorado has a chance to turn its season around with a big win on Saturday, so motivation should not be an issue. The Buffaloes have covered the spread in four of their last five conference games, and they are facing a UCLA team that barely escaped with a win against South Alabama last week as a 15.5-point favorite.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA enters conference play with a ton of momentum after taking care of business in its first three games of the season. The Bruins notched wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama in their first three games, so they are prepared to face Colorado on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes have been one of the worst teams in the country this season, losing all three of their games by 25-plus points.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has completed 72.6% of his passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 114 yards and two scores. Running back Zach Charbonnet is the leading rusher with 34 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown. The Bruins have covered the spread in six of their last seven road games, while Colorado has only covered the spread in two of its last six games overall.

