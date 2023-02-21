UNLV has announced that defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, 20, died in Las Vegas on Monday. The university has not released any further details.

Keeler had just completed his first season with the Rebels after transferring in from Rutgers in the summer of 2022. New UNLV head coach Barry Odom released a statement on Keeler's death and offered his condolences to his family and friends.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," Odom said in his statement. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said the entire program has been affected by Keeler's death.

"The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own," Harper said. "Our hearts go out to all of Ryan's family and friends along with his Rebel teammates."

Keeler was a native of Chicago and played high school football at Nazareth Academy before committing to the Scarlet Knights over other programs like Arizona, Boston College, Cincinnati and Arkansas State.

This past season, Keeler played in seven games for UNLV and recorded eight total tackles with a tackle for loss and a sack. With a grade point average of 3.80, Keeler earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.